Out with the old, in with the new: LineageOS cut support for Android 9 Pie earlier this year, and to make up for the loss, the open-source project has just released version 18.1 based on Android 11. It comes with official support for about 60 phones and tablets.

You might be wondering how LineageOS arrived at 18.1, given that there's no equivalent Android 11.1. That was also the case with LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10, and the team explains that it based both ROMs on a later security patch update with fairly significant changes (The December patch in Android 11's case), prompting it to create an incremented minor version.

LineageOS ported all of the features we love about Android 11 to its ROM, giving you access to things like the revamped notification channels and bubbles, new media controls, better privacy protections, the latest emoji, and so much more. Then there are some LineageOS-specific novelties, like improvements to the recorder and music apps, a new calendar, SeedValut's open-source backup solution, and dark mode for all LineageOS apps. Check out the full changelog for all the details.

In contrast to the Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 that only supported a hand full of phones out of the gates (due to significant changes Google made to the OS), Android 11 is looking better. There's support for about 60 devices, including most of the Pixel lineup, some remaining Nexus devices, a few OnePlus phones, and the community-favorite Xiaomi Poco F1.

If you find your phone in this list and you're interested in getting the custom ROM up and running, head to the LineageOS wiki for more details and dos and don'ts.