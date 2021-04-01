Out with the old, in with the new: LineageOS cut support for Android 9 Pie earlier this year, and to make up for the loss, the open-source project has just released version 18.1 based on Android 11. It comes with official support for about 60 phones and tablets.

You might be wondering how LineageOS arrived at 18.1, given that there's no equivalent Android 11.1. That was also the case with LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10, and the team explains that it based both ROMs on a later security patch update with fairly significant changes (The December patch in Android 11's case), prompting it to create an incremented minor version.

LineageOS ported all of the features we love about Android 11 to its ROM, giving you access to things like the revamped notification channels and bubbles, new media controls, better privacy protections, the latest emoji, and so much more. Then there are some LineageOS-specific novelties, like improvements to the recorder and music apps, a new calendar, SeedValut's open-source backup solution, and dark mode for all LineageOS apps. Check out the full changelog for all the details.

In contrast to the Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 that only supported a hand full of phones out of the gates (due to significant changes Google made to the OS), Android 11 is looking better. There's support for about 60 devices, including most of the Pixel lineup, some remaining Nexus devices, a few OnePlus phones, and the community-favorite Xiaomi Poco F1.

Device nameCodenameMaintainersMoved from
Essential PH-1matahaggertk, intervigil, npjohnson, rashed17.1
F(x)tec Propro1bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm17.1
Google Nexus 6shamuElektroschmock, npjohnson17.1
Google Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi, Repartitioned)floxnpjohnson, surblazer, Elektroschmock17.1
Google Pixel 2walleyeEamo517.1
Google Pixel 2 XLtaimenEamo517.1
Google Pixel 3asargocdesai, npjohnson17.1
Google Pixel 3a XLbonitocdesai, npjohnson17.1
Google Pixel 4flamecdesai, Eamo5, npjohnson17.1
Google Pixel 4 XLcoralcdesai, Eamo5, npjohnson17.1
Google Pixel 4asunfishPeterCxy, cdesai
Google Pixel 4a 5Gbramblealeasto
Google Pixel 5redfinaleasto
LeEco Le Max2x2tortel, ThEMarD17.1
LeEco Le Pro3 / Le Pro3 Elitezl1codeworkx, mosimchah17.1
LG G2 (AT&T)d800aleasto17.1
LG G2 (Canadian)d803aleasto17.1
LG G2 (International)d802aleasto17.1
LG G2 (T-Mobile)d801aleasto17.1
LG G5 (International)h850aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu17.1
LG G5 (T-Mobile)h830aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu17.1
LG G5 (US Unlocked)rs988aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu17.1
LG V20 (AT&T)h910aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu17.1
LG V20 (Global)h990aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu17.1
LG V20 (Sprint)ls997aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu17.1
LG V20 (T-Mobile)h918aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu17.1
LG V20 (US Unlocked)us996aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu17.1
LG V20 (Verizon)vs995aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu17.1
Motorola Moto G6 PlusevertJleeblanch17.1
Motorola Moto G7rivererfanoabdi, Npjohnson, SyberHexen17.1
Motorola Moto G7 PlaychannelSyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, Npjohnson17.1
Motorola Moto G7 PluslakeJleeblanch, npjohnson17.1
Motorola Moto G7 PoweroceanSyberHexen, erfanoabdi, Npjohnson17.1
Motorola Moto One PowerchefRohan Hasabe (Hasaber8)17.1
Motorola Moto X4paytonerfanoabdi, ThEMarD17.1
Motorola Moto Z2 Forcenasherfanoabdi, npjohnson17.1
Motorola Moto Z3 PlaybeckhamJleeblanch17.1
Nextbit Robinetherjavelinanddart, npjohnson17.1
Nokia 6.1 (2018)PL2npjohnson, theimpulson17.1
OnePlus Onebaconnpjohnson17.1
OnePlus 3 / 3Toneplus3dianlujitao17.1
OnePlus 5cheeseburgercodeworkx, jrizzoli, xingrz, amartinz, jumoog, trautamaki17.1
OnePlus 5Tdumplingamartinz, codeworkx, trautamaki17.1
OnePlus 8instantnoodleuLtRaNoOb
OnePlus 8 ProinstantnoodlepLuK1337
OnePlus 8TkebabLuK1337
Razer Phonecherylmikeioannina, javelinanddart17.1
Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919)jfltexxarco, npjohnson, side17.1
Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545)jfltevzwarco, npjohnson, side17.1
Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720)jfltesprarco, npjohnson, side17.1
Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337)jflteattarco, npjohnson, side17.1
Samsung Galaxy S4 Activejactiveltearco, npjohnson, side17.1
Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L)jfveltearco, npjohnson, side17.1
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)gta4xlwifiLinux417.1
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)gts4lvbgcngm, LuK133717.1
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)gts4lvwifiLuK1337, bgcngm17.1
Sony Xperia 10kirinLuK133717.1
Sony Xperia 10 PlusmermaidLuK133717.1
Sony Xperia XA2pioneerLuK1337, Stricted, cdesai17.1
Sony Xperia XA2 PlusvoyagerLuK133717.1
Sony Xperia XA2 UltradiscoveryLuK133717.1
Xiaomi Mi 5geminibgcngm, defer, h2o6417.1
Xiaomi Mi 5s PlusnatriumLuK133717.1
Xiaomi Mi 8dipperinfrag17.1
Xiaomi Mi 8 LiteplatinaSebaUbuntu
Xiaomi Mi MIXlithiumbalika011, blunden17.1
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2Spolarisbgcngm17.1
Xiaomi Mi Note 2scorpiojoe2k0117.1
Xiaomi Poco F1berylliumbgcngm, warabhishek17.1
Xiaomi Redmi 7oncliteDhina1717.1

If you find your phone in this list and you're interested in getting the custom ROM up and running, head to the LineageOS wiki for more details and dos and don'ts.