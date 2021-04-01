The biggest tournament in college basketball is underway, and while you may not be able to attend courtside, you can at least bring the energy of the bright lights to your home entertainment setup. This season, our friends at Govee are slashing 20% off some of their most immersive light strips and bars that can enhance your viewing experience.
Govee RGBIC Wi-Fi+Bluetooth LED Strip Lights
If you're not sure where to start when it comes to adding LED lighting to your entertainment setup, Govee's RGBIC Wi-Fi+Bluetooth LED Strip Lights are a great first step. Installable virtually anywhere in your home, this light strip is capable of displaying up to 15 different colors at a time, allowing you to set various lighting scenes and moods within your space. Unlike typical RGB lighting products, this light strip leverages RGBIC technology, allowing it to display multiple colors simultaneously to create a truly unique light show.
Buy:
- Govee RGBIC Wi-Fi+Bluetooth LED Strip Lights — $28.79 ($7.20 off)
Govee Phantasy LED Strip Lights
For outdoor areas, the Govee Phantasy LED Strip Lights are what you need. Not only do they include an IP65 water resistance rating to withstand water splashes and other outdoor elements, they come packed with 64 different lighting scene modes that can be tailored to your preference or mood.
Buy:
- Govee Phantasy LED Strip Lights — $50.99 ($9.00 off)
Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlights
If you want the color and vibrancy of the game to jump out of your TV, you'll want to check out the Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlights. With some help from a small camera that attaches to the top of your television, Govee's ColorSense technology is able to analyze what you're watching and display its colors from behind your TV onto your wall, making your viewing experience feel bigger and more immersive.
Buy:
- Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlights — $71.99 ($8.00 off)
Govee Flow Pro Wi-Fi TV Light Bars
Another great lighting option for your TV are the Govee Flow Pro Wi-Fi TV Light Bars. This duo also features Govee's ColorSense technology, but instead of displaying colors directly behind your TV, each light bar can be placed further apart for an even larger, more mesmerizing light show.
Buy:
- Govee Flow Pro Wi-Fi TV Light Bars — $61.99 ($10.00 off)
Limited time offer
You can grab any of these smart light products for 20% off over at Govee's website. Keep in mind that this special offer is only valid through April 10th, so you'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of these savings.
