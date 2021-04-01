Have the need or in the mood for a thermal-seeking camera on a ruggedized smartphone. The Cat S62 Pro — made as with most Cat-branded phones by U.K.-based Bullitt Group — is about to come online to retailers in the United States for a slightly better price than was first quoted.

The S62 Pro was initially announced last July with a FLIR-supplied camera that quadruples the thermal resolution of the one it gave to 2018's S61. The Verge points out that it comes at the cost of a couple other sensors like one for air quality and one for spatial disance that were on the older phone, but it might be better to stick with one great play than three okay ones.

It also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, a 4,000mAh battery, a 5.7" 1080p+ display, and a programmable key, backed by a non-slip plastic coating in the rear, an IP68 rating, and MIL-STD-810 testing that shows resistance against 1.8m drops onto steel. As a bonus(!), it'll launch with Android 10 with a guaranteed path to Android 11.

Originally called out with an MSRP of $749, the U.S. unlocked version spec'd with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is just about ready to go from Cat, Amazon, and Home Depot for $699 — though the buy links haven't exactly gone live yet. You can chance an international version from Amazon, though, if you don't mind mismatched bands.