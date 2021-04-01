One of the great things about giant battery packs (you could almost call them generators) like the Anker Powerhouse 200 is that the plugs we insert into our appliances and electronics don't change that quickly while in the meantime these reliable machines fall in price over time. Today, you can get this lunch pail of power for $90 off recent pricing.

The Powerhouse 200 features more than 200Wh of capacity that you can split between a car charger, two full USB ports, one Type-C, and an AC outlet (rated for up to 100W alone). We can make a case here that if you intend on running lean to get you by a power outage for the night, this might be an optimal choice for your phones and laptops, especially at under half its original MSRP. But you can take a look at the good and bad with our full review of the power bank here.

Despite what Amazon says here with the list price, Anker's product has spent most of the last few months at $260. That makes this very fresh discount down to $170 an especially appealing grab with a difference of $90.