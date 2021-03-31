The Fiat 500 doesn't turn any heads, except perhaps those of car enthusiasts looking for an extended sneer. But it's a popular model: a cheap, fuel-efficient, and immanently practical grocery-getter for urbanites. For the upcoming model year, Google and Fiat have joined forces for a "Hey Google Edition" of the hatchback, offering more extensive integration with Google Assistant than ever before.

This team-up goes way beyond Android Auto, which comes standard on the current release of the car. With an integrated mobile connection and the Fiat Mopar Connect system, owners can check various functions of the 500 via Google Assistant on their phone or smart speaker. The My Fiat action can remotely do things like check the gas level or turn the lights on and off.

The Hey Google Edition also gets some Google-branded visual pop, in the form of an Assistant badge above the side turn signal. These cars also get the signature Google blue, green, red, and yellow dots in trim on the door panels and seats. With the white paint shown in Google's blog post, the Fiat 500 kind of looks like a Pixel phone on wheels. It's an interesting look, to be sure, though whether you want Google branding on your car is a matter of taste.

The Hey Google Edition will be an available upgrade on the Fiat 500, 500X, and 500L in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Poland. There's no indication that it will be offered in other markets.