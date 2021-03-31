Google's Nest Hub makes it easy to display all of those photos sitting unseen on your phone. It takes digital photo frames to a whole new level, especially considering the enhancements Google Photos can bring to your collection. Photo sharing from any Nest Hub device has been possible for years, but a new interface is coming soon that streamlines the experience.

Sharing photos from a Nest Hub previously allowed you to select a single photo to send to one of your contacts, but with this improved version, you can make multiple selections to send to a friend or family member. Once the update ships, you'll be able to say "share my photos" to open an all-new menu, where recently-displayed photos can be selected using the touchscreen. After you've sent your chosen images, your recipient will receive a Google Photos link on their phone.

There's no word on exactly when Google's new interface will actually show up on Nest Hubs or if it's coming to third-party Smart Displays from companies like Lenovo and JBL. You can check out the feature in action in the embedded video above.