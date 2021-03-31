Google's smart home hubs have gone through many iterations, launching first as Google-branded products before falling under Nest's purview in 2019. Now the newest member of the Nest lineup is officially here. Our reviews editor Ryan Whitwam has been testing out the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) for a week, and he's ready to tell you what you want to know.

Submit your questions about the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) in the comments section

Since our last Q&A was in January, it wouldn't hurt to go back over the rules really quick: To submit your questions, all you need to do is leave a comment below. We'll round them all up at the end of the week and answer our favorites in an upcoming edition of the Android Police Newsletter.

If you'd like to learn more about the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen), be sure to check out Ryan's full review here. You can also read about the new Nest Hub's sleep tracking skills, Nest Wifi integration, and the rest of our Nest Hub coverage here.