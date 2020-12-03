This story was originally published and last updated

Although a bunch of cars now come with advanced navigation systems, these can rarely beat the simplicity and expansibility of Android Auto. Sadly, though, Google's in-car service isn't globally available, leaving many users unable to properly use their favorite services from their ride's dashboard. Thankfully, Android Auto is expanding to 36 more countries, making it seamless to get directions, play music, and interact with Assistant, thanks to native integration with your car's infotainment system.

Starting today, Android Auto is rolling out to users in:

  1. Albania
  2. Angola
  3. Armenia
  4. Belarus
  5. Belgium
  6. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  7. Botswana
  8. Bulgaria
  9. Croatia
  10. Cyprus
  11. Czech Republic
  12. Denmark
  13. Estonia
  14. Finland
  15. Greece
  16. Hungary
  17. Iceland
  18. Indonesia
  19. Latvia
  20. Lithuania
  21. Luxembourg
  22. Macedonia
  23. Malta
  24. Moldova
  25. Netherlands
  26. Norway
  27. Poland
  28. Portugal
  29. Romania
  30. Serbia
  31. Slovakia
  32. Slovenia
  33. Sweden
  34. Thailand
  35. Turkey
  36. Ukraine

Depending on the market, it may take up to a few weeks for the service to become available, but Google hasn't shared more details the rollout timeline.

If your phone runs Android 10, you'll just need to plug your phone into your compatible car's USB port. For earlier versions of the operating system, you can use the link below to snatch the app from the Play Store.

Rolling out to six more countries

According to the official Android Twitter account, Android Auto capability is now rolling out to Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. Those countries are all in the list above, but apparently it took Google a little longer to enable the functionality in some places than in others.

Of course there have been cars and head units sold in those territories with Android Auto capability for a long time (usually paired with Apple's CarPlay), but before now Google hadn't enabled the necessary functions on its server side. These new countries have been added to the official support list.

Android Auto - Google Maps, Media & Messaging
Android Auto - Google Maps, Media & Messaging
Download QR-Code
Android Auto - Google Maps, Media & Messaging
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free