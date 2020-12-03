This story was originally published and last updated .
Although a bunch of cars now come with advanced navigation systems, these can rarely beat the simplicity and expansibility of Android Auto. Sadly, though, Google's in-car service isn't globally available, leaving many users unable to properly use their favorite services from their ride's dashboard. Thankfully, Android Auto is expanding to 36 more countries, making it seamless to get directions, play music, and interact with Assistant, thanks to native integration with your car's infotainment system.
Starting today, Android Auto is rolling out to users in:
- Albania
- Angola
- Armenia
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Malta
- Moldova
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Sweden
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Ukraine
Depending on the market, it may take up to a few weeks for the service to become available, but Google hasn't shared more details the rollout timeline.
If your phone runs Android 10, you'll just need to plug your phone into your compatible car's USB port. For earlier versions of the operating system, you can use the link below to snatch the app from the Play Store.
Rolling out to six more countries
According to the official Android Twitter account, Android Auto capability is now rolling out to Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. Those countries are all in the list above, but apparently it took Google a little longer to enable the functionality in some places than in others.
#Android Auto is rolling out to Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden, bringing the power of your phone to your car display so you can keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. Learn more: https://t.co/65PDmNnPCW pic.twitter.com/eoZeH4isQO
— Android (@Android) March 30, 2021
Of course there have been cars and head units sold in those territories with Android Auto capability for a long time (usually paired with Apple's CarPlay), but before now Google hadn't enabled the necessary functions on its server side. These new countries have been added to the official support list.
