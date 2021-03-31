Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today, we have a solid list of sales with more than a few standouts, not to mention a couple of titles worth highlighting. First up is the sale for Dead Cells, a fantastic roguelike platformer that just received a new DLC pack yesterday. Next up is Spirit, an older yet still-updated arcade game that's easily worth the current asking price. And last but not least is Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, which goes on sale often but is still one of the best CRPGs out there. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Annotate: Draw on Screen $4.75 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Freelancer 2: Idle gamedev life simulator [VIP] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro Pixel - Hardcore platformer $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nickname Generator & Name Symbols Creator Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Musific Pro - Music Player $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Device Pro - Android Device Information $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Online Radio PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vape Toolbox $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn English with Listening Master Pro $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VIP Notes - notepad with encryption text and files $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fussy Toddler Recipes $5.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Cells $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Replica $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RETSNOM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aftermath $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ground Effect $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Juggle! $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- 🌏 Save the Earth Climate Strike Education Green🌿 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spirit $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Soccer Champs $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Soccer Champs 2020 $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Whale Trail Classic $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
