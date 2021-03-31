It's been three years since the Nest Hello video doorbell launched, but we have yet to see Google introduce a successor. We already know that the company plans to announce a new lineup of security cameras later this year, and thanks to a new leak, this could be our first glimpse of next-gen hardware.

The new photo was discovered in the latest Google Home APK by The Tape Drive (via 9to5Google), displaying the back of an unreleased doorbell-shaped device. Compared to the back of the original Nest Hello, there are a few key differences worth noting. Smaller circuit screws are kept at the top of the unit now, rather than in the middle, and the micro-USB port has been replaced with USB-C. Otherwise, the two gadgets look pretty similar.

Left: Leaked APK image. Right: Current-gen Nest Hello

The back of a potential Nest Hello successor doesn't deliver a ton of new information, but at least it's evidence that Google is working on a new video doorbell. Considering unannounced Nest hardware also recently passed through the FCC, a launch event could be right around the corner.