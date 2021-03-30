Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Click any linked game title to open it in Stadia on desktop or mobile.

New games for April 2021 Games coming to Pro in April: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Pikuniku

Hitman - Free Starter Pack was made available for all users on March 30. Games leaving Pro in April: SteamWorld Quest SteamWorld Dig 2 Superhot Mind Control Delete F1 2020 Hotline Miami



Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

On April 1, four new games were added to Stadia Pro: the survival horror hit Resident Evil 7, 3D platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, JRPG Ys VIII, and goofy puzzle-platformer Pikuniku. A Hitman demo is also now free for all users, even those without Pro.

Five games are leaving at the end of March: SteamWorld Quest, SteamWorld Dig 2, Superhot Mind Control Delete, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami. They're all great games, so grab them before it's too late.

Including Destiny 2, Super Bomberman R Online, Crayta, and Hitman - Free Starter Pack (none of which require a subscription), Pro subscribers are able to claim a total of 31 games in March.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games. (Sort by availability to move expired games to the bottom.)

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.