Spotify has been aggressively expanding into the podcasting space to diversify its offerings. It appears that the company has found a new frontier for its ambitions: live streaming audio. Spotify just purchased Betty Labs, the parent company of iOS app Locker Room, which is all about live audio chat rooms for sports fans.

Why? According to Spotify's press release, it wants to "evolve and expand Locker Room into an enhanced live audio experience for a wider range of creators and fans." While the company intends to retain the built-in audience of sports fans, it hopes to expand into music and cultural programming. Along with "interactive features," it sounds like Spotify wants Locker Room to be a sort of audio equivalent to Twitch, at least as far as the live streaming element is concerned. Locker Room has also been compared to Clubhouse.

Locker Room's platform would make a pretty good fit for live concerts, and that makes sense with Spotify's goal of becoming the be-all, end-all destination for music fans of any description. There's no mention of expanding Locker Room with an Android app, but it's a safe bet that either the app itself would make its way to the Play Store, or its features would simply be bolted on to Spotify's main app.