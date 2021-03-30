Smartphone companies seem to think that watermarks on photos are an ingenious way to promote their products — some even have them turned on by default. Most people will disable this right away, but there are more useful possibilities in this area. OnePlus is testing the option to add a 'Time Watermark,' or timestamp, as we know them.

Remember when film cameras would print the date and time on every image you took? Well, that's exactly what the new watermark does. This feature is still in testing right now, so you'll only be able to use it if you're on the Open Beta (OB) 8 for OnePlus 8/8 Pro or the OB 2 for OnePlus 8T. It won't be too long before it comes to more users, though.

To enable the timestamp, head over to Camera Settings > Shot on OnePlus watermark > Time. The watermark is simple so it won't detract from your photos. It would be cool if OnePlus gave us stylistic choices down the line, perhaps those that mimic the look of retro camcorders.

We expect the timestamp to be available on the OnePlus 9 series in the coming months. It remains to be seen whether this will trickle down to older OnePlus devices like the 7T series or the Nord, but we wouldn't be surprised.