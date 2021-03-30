The Pixel Buds 2 weren't perfect, but for Google's first attempt at true wireless earbuds, there was a lot to love about them. We already knew that Google was hard at work on two new pairs of headphones, courtesy of FCC listings discovered last week. Thanks to a new leak, we have a better idea about the next set of Pixel Buds planned for release later this year.

According to a report from 9to5Google, these new earbuds will be called the "Pixel Buds A" and will keep the same appearance as last year's model. They'll also sport the same excellent touch controls we lauded in our review. The Pixel Buds A will come in both white and green variants, with the latter opting for a much darker color than the "Quite Mint" shade used in 2020. These buds drop the black plastic from the ear tips and case interior, switching to a single uniform color on both models. Although pricing is unknown for now, the "A" designator implies a more affordable addition to the Pixel Buds line, following the same naming scheme as Google's phone lineup.

There's still no word on when the Pixel Buds A might launch, but last week's FCC listings seem to point at a mid-year refresh. Considering it's not the only leak coming from Google's hardware division, the company's next launch event could be just weeks away.