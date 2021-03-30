Bluetooth headphones can be pretty convenient, but most of them cost more than run-of-the-mill wired headsets. If you've been holding out on making the switch to true wireless buds, today might finally be the time. You can grab Aukey's excellent EP-T31 earbuds for just $26 after discounts and promo codes, marking the lowest price yet on Amazon for this particular pair.

Aukey makes plenty of buds in all shapes and sizes, but these are as standard as they come. You won't find any AirPod-like stems here, and they're small enough to fit snug inside your ear. You'll get about five hours of playback on a single charge, though the case provides up to 30 hours of total listening, along with support for wireless charging. Add in Bluetooth 5 support, USB-C charging, and auto-pausing playback when removed from your ear, and you're looking at some seriously great budget headphones. Plus, IPX5 water resistance keeps them safe while you're sweating at the gym.

To get the deal, make sure you check the box next to the 15% off coupon and use promo code BD3VJUSD at checkout. Both discounts stack, bringing the total price down to just $26. The sale runs through April 4th.