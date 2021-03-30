Dead Cells is one of the few mainstays across all of my Android devices. It's easily one of the best platformers on mobile, but better than that, the developer is active, and so The Bad Seed DLC has made its way to Android as of this morning. You can pick up this DLC for $3.99, which basically serves as an expansion to the core game. Best of all, the main title is on sale today for half off in celebration of The Bad Seed's release, so if you've yet to snag a copy of Dead Cells on Android, you have until April 6th to pick it for $4.99.
The above trailer offers a quick glimpse of what you can expect to find in The Bad Seed DLC. More or less, there are three new biomes to explore, five new enemy types, a new boss, and six new weapons/items. For $4, that's not a bad haul.
- New levels to lose your head in - the not-so-peaceful Dilapidated Arboretum and the noxious Morass of the Banished
- New monsters to rip to pieces - get to know the locals, such as the Jerkshroom and the Yeeter
- New weapons to play with - trim sticking out heads with the Scythe Claw, or make them dance to the sound of the Rhythm n' Bouzouki
- New boss to fight against - Mama Tick is dying to meet you
Since last October, we've known that The Bad Seed DLC would be coming to Android today. This is the second content update the mobile version of the game has received to date, and a third is planned for Summer 2021, so you also expect more content in the future. Of course, if you've yet to pick up Dead Cells on Android and have been thinking of taking the plunge, today's 50% sale is the perfect opportunity. Plus, you can take comfort in the fact more content is planned for the future, showing this title has tons of longevity.
