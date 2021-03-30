If you're on the market for a smart display, Amazon's latest Echo Show is currently marked down, selling for $210, which is $40 less than its traditional price. It's a great option to place calls, listen to music, watch content, and even have a handy helper in the kitchen while cooking.

The Echo Show has a 10-inch adaptive HD screen that follows you as you move about the room, thanks to a silent motor. This is particularly useful when placing video calls, as the screen will rotate and zoom to keep you in the center of the frame. The device can also let you know if someone enters the room when you're away, with the option to watch a live feed from another device, sparing you the purchase of a video camera.

Both white and black devices are on sale on Amazon. Just click the link below to grab yours today.