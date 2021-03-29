OnePlus has developed a reputation for lagging behind in the update department, especially after releasing new devices. The company hasn't completely forgotten about last year's phones yet, even as the release of its next flagship series is just days away. The OnePlus 8T is now getting a handful of bug fixes in a new software update, as well as the arrival of March's security patch.
This new release — labeled as OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 in North America and as OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 everywhere else — is coming to phones in India first before expanding to the rest of the world. Most of the included changes are designed to fix minor system bugs, like the possibility of random double-taps when typing and a failure to display the time correctly on the home screen when the language is set to Arabic. A couple of the changes are more consequential, though: Playback issues when watching videos recorded in 4K Cine mode at 60FPS have been resolved, and a bug causing alarms to miss their schedule on workdays is fixed.
Although OnePlus did manage to get March's security patch out the door within the month — something the company failed to do with January's update — a new batch of security fixes for April could be out before this release even reaches most users. Considering the phone skipped the February patch altogether, we might be looking at May before the OnePlus 8T gets another security-focused update.
A small group of users in India should receive the update starting today, with availability expanded to EU and NA regions in the coming days. You can find the full changelog on the OnePlus forum.
