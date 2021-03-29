OnePlus seems to be having a little trouble lately shipping bug-free updates — the stable Android 11 build for the OnePlus 7T series, for instance, caused camera crashes for several users. Those aren't the only OP phones dealing with problems, though, and the company is now pushing out OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 to address bugs faced by OnePlus 8-series users.
There are plenty of fixes to go through, including ones that caused the expanded screenshot to stop working and causes the alarm clock to not ring as schedule on work days — a bummer if you ask me. Apart from introducing a truckload of fixes, OnePlus has also optimized the emergency icon's position on the lock screen and improved navigation gesture sensitivity during charging.
The new build bundles in the March security update, which OnePlus skimped out on in its Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 series.
This is a staged rollout, so it may be a while before it reaches your device. If you don't like waiting, we recommend checking out the Oxygen Updater tool that will help you download the latest OTA. Alternatively, look out for the update by heading to Settings > System update.
