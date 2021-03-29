For Android users looking to get a Pixel-like experience on their phones, the Lawnchair launcher is an easy way to do so. While development had stagnated, the new team at the helm has put its shoulder to the wheel and given us the first build of Lawnchair 11.
This is still an alpha build, and the experience is pretty barebones, but the launcher works. Key features like the At a Glance widget, dock search bar, icon pack support, and swipe down for notifications are all present. However, you should know that the new version has only been tested to work with Android 11 — it constantly crashes on the Android 10 phone I tested with. The team promises that support for older Android versions is on the way, along with new features like background blur and individual shortcut customization.
the first alpha of Lawnchair 11 is live! read all about it here: https://t.co/9FQlPeeGOT pic.twitter.com/YiFTbmyV4L
— Lawnchair (@lawnchairapp) March 27, 2021
Developed to work with v11, the new Lawnfeed 3 offers Google Feed integration on the homescreen. If you're interested in trying out the alpha build, you can download it from APK Mirror.
The new releases use new signatures and application IDs, which essentially means you can use them alongside older Lawnchair releases — experiment without the hassle of having to reinstall the older version if things go wrong.
