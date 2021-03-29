Samsung's wearables are some of the best on the market, mixing high-end hardware with exceptionally smooth and reliable software. Last year's Galaxy Watch3 represents the latest in what Samsung has to offer, and a new software update now arriving for Verizon models delivers some "handy" new features.
The Galaxy Watch3 now supports Samsung Health's collaborative Together feature, letting users share their fitness accomplishments and compete with each other. You'll need to set this up within the app on your phone, choosing which challenges to take part in and inviting friends to participate with you.
Once that's done, your watch can show your progress in each challenge and how it matches up with your friends' accomplishments. You can see this information in the Samsung Health app on your watch or by adding the widget to your watch homescreen.
New sleep tracking screens
Sleep tracking has been tweaked slightly and adds a score out of 100 to all of the other information and graphs. The better your quality of sleep, the closer to 100 you get.
Automatic workout recognition has been refined, with the Watch3 only needing three minutes to detect running, rowing, and elliptical workouts compared to the ten minutes it needed before.
Home workout tracking and instructions
Home workout videos have been added to the Health app on mobile, and now the wearable will help you participate. When one of the videos is played on your phone, the watch will sync with the workout, providing instructions and tracking your progress.
The Hand Wash app can now be downloaded via the Galaxy Store, allowing the device to detect when you wash your hands and ensure you do so for long enough.
Finally, watch faces have picked up a minor tweak, with the seconds hand not showing when the always-on display is dimmed. Third-party watch faces won't be affected.
This update should be available now for Verizon users.
Galaxy Watch3
- Verizon: R845/R855USQU1BUB2, released March 26th
Comments