Since it first began selling true wireless earbuds a few years ago, Anker has mostly stuck to the lower end of the market, offering excellent headphones at affordable prices. That all changed when the company introduced its new Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds earlier this year, combining solid sound quality with a premium design and active noise-cancellation. Right now, you can grab a pair of the Liberty Air 2 Pros in a multitude of colors for just $100 at both Amazon and Best Buy.

It's hard to beat these buds for the price. They last up to seven hours on a single charge (six with ANC turned on) and can recharge for up to three hours of listening in just 15 minutes. Customizable touch controls keep you in command of your music, while six built-in microphones help eliminate wind noise from your calls. Some other niceties, including wireless Qi-compatible charging and auto-pause, are also packed in. Plus, these headphones sync with Anker's Soundcore app to tune your EQ settings exactly to your liking.

These earbuds are available from Best Buy and Amazon at their lowest prices since launch, making this a perfect time to step up your audio game. Amazon has all four colors — black, white, pink, and blue — on sale, while Best Buy is limited to black and white.