The Galaxy Wearable app has been the hub for all of Samsung's wearable hardware, going back the past few years now. And that means that every time a new device is released, Samsung has to add support for it within that app. Sometimes, if we look really closely, we end up lucky enough to spot the changes Samsung makes in anticipation of a still-unannounced device. Sure enough, Samsung's latest Galaxy Wearable update has dropped, and we've managed to spot some references to the upcoming Galaxy Buds2.

Looking at the most recent Galaxy Wearable APK, Android Police was able to find references to the Galaxy Buds2. The codename for these earbuds is revealed as "berry" and this teardown indicates they'll be able to connect to multiple devices — that's about all we know about them so far.

< module-info pluginName = "com.samsung.accessory.berrymgr" pluginAppName = "Galaxy Buds2" > < devices > < group name = "Galaxy Buds2" wearableType = "earbud" > < item connectAudio = "true" hostMinMemory = "0" icon = "oobe_drawer_ic_buds" supportMultiConnection = "true" supportNonSamsung = "true" supportTablet = "true" switchGearTitleIcon = "gm_ab_logo_buds" > Galaxy Buds2 </ item > </ group > </ devices > </ module-info >

We were also able to confirm this isn't just an alternate name for some existing pair of Galaxy Buds-series models, and instead will exist as it's own distinct product. Unfortunately, we don't have any more information on Samsung's release plans or possible specs for these earbuds at the moment.

These will likely replace the original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus from 2019 and 2020 in Samsung's audio lineup. That already crowded series threatens to just get more confusing with the introduction of the Galaxy Buds2, but hopefully things will become more clear as we get closer to the launch, which is likely just a few months out.