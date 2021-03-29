One of our favorite pairs of true wireless earbuds is back on sale — Anker's breathtakingly-named Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is available at Best Buy for more than 35% off.

In addition to undercutting many other TWEs in price, the Air 2 buds are just stacked nicely — 7 hours of listening, a charging case that supports both Qi and USB-C, and a few features that make sense like pausing when you take them out of your ears. You can see our full review here.

The Air 2 have settled to an MSRP of $80 with sales at various retailers swinging it up and down, some of them dependent on refurbished units to make an appealing price. But today, you can grab a new pair for $50 at Best Buy — that's $30 off!