Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear that the weekend was packed with sales, and so I have plenty of deals to share today, along with a few standouts. First up is Limbo, one of the best platformers on the platform. Next, I have Bridge Constructor Portal, the best Bridge Constructor game in the series. Last but not least is Thimbleweed Park, a fantastic point-and-click adventure game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 61 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games