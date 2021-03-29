Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear that the weekend was packed with sales, and so I have plenty of deals to share today, along with a few standouts. First up is Limbo, one of the best platformers on the platform. Next, I have Bridge Constructor Portal, the best Bridge Constructor game in the series. Last but not least is Thimbleweed Park, a fantastic point-and-click adventure game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 61 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pocket Bookmark $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pocket Bookmark Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- File Manager Pro - File Explorer $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Touch Lock : Lock touch screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Upping Floors | Stack the blocks $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] Cookie Animals : OFFLINE PUZZLE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Soil $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Launcher XP - Android Launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- SLT Iris $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Multiplying Fractions Trainer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Basic for Android $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Golden Hour+ $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rhythm Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99;
- SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $29.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ice Rage: Hockey Multiplayer game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gunslugs $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MR RACER : Car Racing Game 2020 - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Death Pit $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Expanse $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci 2 $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Thimbleweed Park $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- LIMBO $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Railways of Love $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truberbrook $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flat Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- LineX Black Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MIU! 12 - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wall Vibes - 4K wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WalliPop Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baked - Dark Android Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camo Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI HD - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PieCons - Ultimate Android Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperBlack Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- InfraRED - Stealth Red Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Night Vision - Stealth Green Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pink Punk Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RGB - Rainbow LED Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ultraviolet - Stealth Purple Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rapid Launcher XP $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
