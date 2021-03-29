Google is rolling out a bug-fixing update for the recent Android 12 Developer Preview 2. The new DP 2.1 update, according to the changelog provided, includes just a single change: A fix for a WebView-related crash, potentially tied to the more widespread WebView crash issue that affected other phones last week.

Although April is nearly upon us, the security patch level for this update is still March 2021. No other changes but the WebView-related fix are mentioned in Google's changelog for the Android 12 DP2.1 update. Some also claim an issue related to the back gesture is also fixed in this release, though that was also reportedly fixed in DP2.

We have to assume the WebView crash that is mentioned is connected to last week's similar problem, which caused apps to crash suddenly, constantly, and randomly as part of an issue tied to Android's WebView component. That problem affected Android phones across several software versions, but seemed to hit Samsung phones especially hard. None of us at Android Police ran into the same problem using the Developer Previews, but that doesn't mean they weren't affected.

The update started rolling out via the traditional means just after our original publication, and it should be landing on supported devices soon. If you have a Pixel 3, 3XL, Pixel 3a, 3a XL, Pixel 4, 4XL, Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, or Pixel 5, you can download the update early or just wait for the OTA to land.