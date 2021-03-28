Google continues to expand its auto-generated Memories section in Photos at a breakneck pace. Just last week the "Cheers!" section started appearing for more people, and now "In the spotlight" is also showing up, auto-populating with collections of your existing images.

"In the spotlight" seems to be automatically detecting all kinds of stages and crowds, filling with musical performances, plays, and even some more flashy presentations. Between this and the bar-focused Cheers!, you might think someone at Google is as eager to get back to relaxing in public spaces as the rest of us are.

As with most Google Photos memory sections, this isn't tied to a specific app version release, and seeing it at all will depend on what photos are available for Google to scan in your personal account. Even if you do have matching photos, it might take a week or two for them to be grouped by Google's servers.