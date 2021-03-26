The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now certified to pick up 5G on Verizon's network here in the US, and that includes mmWave support on the OnePlus 9 Pro and support for Verizon-based don't-call-it-an-MVNO Visible. At launch, the phones were LTE-only until Verizon finished its certification process, but we were told that the two phones would pick up full 5G support once big red had given the pair of phones their blessing — and that should make activation easier, too.

I'm psyched to announce that the @OnePlus 9 Pro & OnePlus 9 have been certified to work on @Verizon & @Visible. That means you can buy it from your fav retailer and know that it will work great on Verizon 5G. Visit https://t.co/iPWwLCbRrn when you get your new phone to activate. pic.twitter.com/SK6eUyhJFK — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) March 26, 2021

The state of 5G in the US is still a bit of a mess, and allowlists and certifications mean you can't just carry a phone between carriers with the same blasé attitude we could on LTE, those considering the recent OnePlus 9 series can now rest easy knowing the phones will work on Verizon. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro already supported T-Mobile 5G, and based on what OnePlus told us previously, it sounds like AT&T 5G support isn't planned.

As with T-Mobile, when it comes to the unlocked models, only the bigger OnePlus 9 Pro will support Verizon's high-speed mmWave frequencies, but even the smaller OnePlus 9 will work on Verizon's network, just with so-called "sub-6" 5G frequencies. (Those are the most useful ones anyway.) Although Verizon hasn't stated it, we were told by OnePlus that mmWave support for the unlocked model would be included in Verizon's certification.

Last year, Verizon similarly fast-tracked certification for the unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro series, so this was to be expected, and we were told that it would happen before any of these new phones ended up in customer hands.