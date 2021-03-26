Like most markets outside North America, India got the Exynos variant of Samsung’s fantastic upper-mid-range Galaxy S20 FE. This model simply isn’t on par with its Snapdragon-powered sibling on several fronts, including 5G connectivity. Now, Samsung is bringing the S20 FE 5G to the Indian market right around the time OnePlus is set to drop its 9-series flagships in a similar price bracket.

The Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos 990 didn't quite take off as the S10 Lite did in India, most likely because of some known shortcomings of Samsung's chip. The company will hope that offering the Snapdragon 865-powered model can claw back some sales for a device that has been very popular in other markets. This new option has little to do with 5G, as India is yet to jump on the 5G bandwagon. But it still makes sense because Qualcomm processors enjoy a better reputation among Indian consumers.

All you want, to do all you love. Meet the new #GalaxyS20FE 5G with Snapdragon processor. Sales start March 30, 2021. Register Now: https://t.co/OWyx7p2fPc#MadeForFans #Samsung pic.twitter.com/pkeIkGTKFR — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 25, 2021

As for their differences, the Snapdragon Galaxy S20 FE is expected to be better at power efficiency and sustained performance over its Exynos counterpart. There could also be a price variation between the two, but we don’t have any official word on that yet. We should hear more from Samsung before S20 FE 5G sales begin on March 30.