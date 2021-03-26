Samsung has really been owning it when it comes to the Android security patch game. Continuing that impressive track record, Samsung is already releasing the March 2021 update for several devices, even though we're still in February. As well as keeping our devices secure, we're also seeing some new features land, as the Galaxy Tab S7 picks up some new iPad-inspired capabilities.

Those tablets are seeing quite a few changes. DeX gets some improvements here with improved stability and Dolby support. Samsung Daily has been replaced with Samsung Free, although it's still terrible, so don't get too excited.

Another new feature is something called S Pen to text. From the description, it sounds like it could be similar to Scribble found in iPad OS 14. This lets you hand-write text directly into a text field without bringing up the keyboard.

Reports so far point to the update arriving for users in Germany. The full changelog for the Tab S7+ is as follows:

Supports “S Pen to text” function. Now you can directly input text to the input field with S Pen handwriting.

Dolby feature is supported in Dex mode.

The stability of DeX mode has been improved.

The stability of Fingerprint sensor has been improved.

Samsung Free Samsung Daily has been changed to Samsung Free service to provide an improved UI and differentiated functions according to content characteristics.

The security of your device has been improved.

Other Samsung devices have also received the new patch, and we'll be keeping this article updated as distribution continues.

Galaxy Tab S4

Galaxy Tab S4: T830XXS4CUC4, released March 19th

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy S9 series

Galaxy S9: G960FXXSFFUB3, released March 11th

Galaxy S9+: G965FXXSFFUB3, released March 10th

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy S10e: G970FXXU9FUBD, released March 8th

Galaxy S10: G973FXXU9FUBD, released March 8th

Galaxy S10+: G975FXXU9FUBD, released March 4th

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S21: G99x0ZHU1AUB7, released February 25th

Galaxy S21+: Build number unavailable, released February 25th

Galaxy S21 Ultra: Build number unavailable, released February 25th

Galaxy Note 9 series

Galaxy Note 9: N960NKSU3FUC1, released March 24th

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy Note20: N980FXXS1DUC, released March 9th

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986BXXS1DUC1, released March 10th

Galaxy Z Fold series

Galaxy Fold: F900FXXU4EUBF, released March 1st

Galaxy Z Fold 2: F9160ZCS1DUC1, released March 15th

Galaxy A8 (2018)

Galaxy A8: A530FXXSICUC1, released February 26th

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20: A205XXDXU9BUC4, released March 15th

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A50: A505FDDU7CUBC, released March 8th

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A70: A705FNXXU5DUC6, released March 16th

Galaxy A90