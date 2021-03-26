It's no secret that your choices are pretty limited when shopping for an Android tablet in 2021. If you aren't worried about performance, Amazon's trio of Fire tablets continues to entice budget-conscious shoppers with bright displays and affordable prices. Today only, you can grab a Fire HD 10 with 64GB of storage at its lowest price yet.

At $108 for the ad-supported model, this is an excellent tablet for content consumption. With an old octa-core MediaTek processor, Fire OS 7 (based on Android 9 Pie), and 2GB of RAM, it wasn't built to impress you with high-end specs. Instead, the Fire HD 10 is worth buying because of its 10" 1080p display and stereo speakers. This device is perfect for streaming movies or catching up on Twitter — but maybe not so much for productivity or gaming.

Like all Fire tablets, you won't find Google apps or the Play Store included out of the box. Thankfully, getting both up and running on Amazon's software is pretty straightforward.

Only the 64GB version of the Fire HD 10 is on sale today, so if you were hoping to pick up the 32GB model and save some cash, you're out of luck. The deal is only good through the end of the day, so don't hesitate if you're interested.