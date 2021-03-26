Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

March 26

The Vault

Action, Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Famke Janssen, Freddie Highmore, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey

Synopsis: When an engineer learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain's World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime.

Shoplifters of the World

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: March 26 | Theaters: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Helena Howard, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, James Bloor, Thomas Lennon, Joe Manganiello

Synopsis: In the Summer of 1987, four friends, reeling from the sudden break-up of the iconic British band The Smiths, embark on a night out of partying to mourn their musical loss. At the same time, an impassioned Smiths fan takes a local radio DJ hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but Smiths tracks. With the radio station playing as the soundtrack to their night, the friends go on a wild journey of self-discovery that will transform them forever. Featuring an incredible soundtrack – including 20 songs from The Smiths – Shoplifters of the World is a glorious ode to the craziness of the ‘80s and the power of music to change people’s lives.

Cody's Review: A payoff aways if you'll pay the price of admission. Shoplifters of the World is set to the tune of The Smiths, both in pace and character — not to mention several songs. Even if you're not familiar with the 80s English rock band, don't worry, you don't need to like or even know the music to get something from this film... but you do have to be patient. Events are set into motion when news circulates that The Smiths have broken up, an event that would mean little to the average person; however, it's heartbreaking to those that idolized the band, and it sends our characters out seeking a night of drinking and partying to mourn the end of something special. Meanwhile, another character establishes the soundtrack by holding a radio station DJ hostage and demanding a continuous stream of The Smiths for all that would listen. While things will change, the first third of the 85-minute runtime comes across as shallow, indulgent, and flavorless. Characters with less depth than a sheet of paper were going through the motions of recycled movie plots from the 80s and 90s — I mean, it's literally based on the A payoff aways if you'll pay the price of admission. Shoplifters of the World is set to the tune of The Smiths, both in pace and character — not to mention several songs. Even if you're not familiar with the 80s English rock band, don't worry, you don't need to like or even know the music to get something from this film... but you do have to be patient. Events are set into motion when news circulates that The Smiths have broken up, an event that would mean little to the average person; however, it's heartbreaking to those that idolized the band, and it sends our characters out seeking a night of drinking and partying to mourn the end of something special. Meanwhile, another character establishes the soundtrack by holding a radio station DJ hostage and demanding a continuous stream of The Smiths for all that would listen. While things will change, the first third of the 85-minute runtime comes across as shallow, indulgent, and flavorless. Characters with less depth than a sheet of paper were going through the motions of recycled movie plots from the 80s and 90s — I mean, it's literally based on the urban legend that inspired the movie Airheads , but also steals from or directly references The Breakfast Club, High Fidelity, and even Reality Bites. It takes a while to become aparant, but this is a tribute to some of the messages The Smiths told through music and interviews. It's not until the halfway point that the storyline grows up and sends our hapless players crashing headlong into their own personal battles, daring them to become honest with themselves. In the course of a few minutes, the dissociation and angsty oh-woe-is-me attitudes cease to define their personalities, and we get to see they're fighting just to keep it together. Cult clichès of the time, such as radio stations, copying pop culture styles, and meaningless acts of rebelion become cultural establishments. However, it also portrays the people and lifestyle in ways that feel very true to life. I've been at the same parties, talking about the same things with the same people, albeit a little over a decade later — and while I know it wasn't that great, I still remember those times fondly. Verdict: I started out thinking Shoplifters of the World would be a massive disappointment, but ended up loving it. Despite being overwrought and contrived, it brings to life a niche fantasy of an entire generation in a way that is neither niche or fantasy. It's not a particularly joyful movie, but it leaves you feeling better by the end because we all want to care that much about something.

The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw

Comedy | Streaming: March 23 | IMDb

Starring: MorningStar Angeline, Andrew Martin, Ajuawak Kapashesit, Gail Maurice, Gary Farmer, Billy Merasty, Vance Banzo, Roseanne Supernault

Synopsis: Upon receiving a letter about her ailing mother, Mitzi is called home from her creative life in downtown Toronto, where she designs funky hats and her boyfriend is a photographer. Back at home she faces old enemies, unresolved relationships, an old rivalry with a childhood enemy and growing up. It's a story about growth, feelings and the trials and tribulations of finding love and your place in this world!

Donny's Bar Mitzvah

Comedy | Streaming: March 23 (Amazon Prime and iTunes) | IMDb

Starring: Steele Stebbins, John DeLuca, Danny Trejo

Synopsis: Sex, drugs, and a dysfunctional family create the perfect storm for Donny Drucker’s Bar Mitzvah. We are catapulted back in time to the year 1998 as we follow a colorful array of characters from the perspective of a hired videographer. Donny tries to enjoy the evening while juggling his crazy mother, his teenage angst, and his new girlfriend, Handjob Hannah. Meanwhile Gerald, the MC of the party, is on a mission to stop the notorious party pooper Val Dho who is attempting to ruin the party. All that, plus: scandalous affairs, love triangles, spin the bottle, and a man with ranch dressing for hands. But as per tradition, all must be resolved before the big song at the end of the night.

Cody's Review: What the **** did I just watch? Donny's Bar Mitzvah is an outlandish twist on the found footage style, presented as if a 90s-era videographer with a VHS camcorder shot a bar mitzvah with an assortment of people we all wish we could un-meet. The whole thing feels like a series of Saturday Night Live sketches chopped up into a 70-minute movie, complete with unnecessary yelling, overused bits, and celebrity(-ish) cameos — including Danny Trejo and Noureen DeWulf. Most of the jokes are juvenille without being funny, but the few that do illicit a laugh will leave you feeling a little worse about yourself. The camcorder-style footage looks about as realistic as an early Instagram filter, and there are gimmicks like pop-out comments and exaggerated sound effects usually involving objects being pushed into or extracted from bodily orifices. Is it the worst thing I've seen? Well, no... I had to sit through Bridget Jones's Baby last year, so the bar is set pretty low. But is there any time I recommend watching Donny's Bar Mitzvah? Actually, yes. The next time you throw a big house party (with plenty of alcohol), set this to play on repeat. It's full of weird conversation starters, not interesting enough to draw anybody away from the party, and dumb enough that you can plant drunks in front of it to veg out. Verdict: Yikes.

Six Minutes to Midnight

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: James D'Arcy, Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard

Synopsis: Summer 1939. Influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.

The Father

Drama | Streaming: March 26 | Theaters: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Rufus Sewell, Olivia Colman, Imogen Poots, Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, Anthony Hopkins, Mark Gatiss, Olivia Williams

Synopsis: Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? THE FATHER warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.

The Good Traitor

Biography, Drama | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Zoë Tapper, Denise Gough, Burn Gorman

Synopsis: Kauffmann, who was the Danish ambassador to Washington in 1939 when World War II started and who declared himself to be the only true representative of a free Denmark in opposition to the Nazis.

A Week Away

Drama, Family, Musical, Religion | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison, Jahbril Cook

Synopsis: In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends and a place to belong.

The Seventh Day

Horror | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Guy Pearce, Keith David, Stephen Lang

Synopsis: A renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

The Toll

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Jordan Hayes, Max Topplin, James McGowan

Synopsis: Supernatural terror and spine-tingling suspense highlight this gripping journey into fear. When Cami orders a taxi service to take her to her father's country home, she's hoping for a quiet and uneventful ride. But a wrong turn by Spencer, her chatty driver, results in the car stalling on a dark and remote road. After several threatening and inexplicable occurrences, Cami and Spencer realize they are being watched--by an unseen presence that sees them as trespassers, and is ready to exact a deadly toll.

March 19

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: March 18 (HBO Max) | IMDb

Starring: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot

Synopsis: Zack Snyder's definitive director's cut of Justice League. Determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

Happily

Comedy, Crime, Romance | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Natalie Morales, Kerry Bishé, Natalie Zea

Synopsis: Tom and Janet have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.

Last Call

Comedy | Streaming: March 19 | Theaters: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Bruce Dern

Synopsis: A local success story, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returns to his old neighborhood for a family emergency and is forced to stay when presented with a huge real estate opportunity. Now he must decide between taking the money or saving the one thing that links him to his past and his one true love; the family bar.

SAS: Red Notice

Action | Streaming: March 16 | IMDb

Starring: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis

Synopsis: An off-duty SAS soldier, Tom Buckingham, must thwart a terror attack on a train running through the Channel Tunnel. As the action escalates on the train, events transpire in the corridors of power that may make the difference as to whether Buckingham and the civilian passengers make it out of the tunnel alive.

Cosmic Sin

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Brandon Thomas Lee

Synopsis: Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late.

Exodus

Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jimi Stanton, Janelle Snow, Charles Andrew Gardner

Synopsis: When a VHS-tape proves the existence of a rumored doorway to paradise, a young man abandons his decaying hometown in pursuit of the door to salvation, evading vengeful pursuers along the way.

Rose Plays Julie

Drama | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Ann Skelly, Orla Brady, Aidan Gillen

Synopsis: Rose Plays Julie is the story of a young woman searching for her biological mother. Set against a backdrop of misogyny, revenge and longing, Rose undertakes a journey that leads her to revelations that are both devastating and dangerous.

Deadly Illusions

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 18 | IMDb

Starring: Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney, Greer Grammer

Synopsis: A bestselling female novelist, suffering from writer's block, hires an innocent young woman to watch over her twin children. As the novelist dangerously indulges in her new best seller, the line between the life she's writing and the one she's living becomes blurred.

Abandoned: Angelique’s Isle

Thriller | Streaming: March 16 | IMDb

Starring: Julia Jones, Stephen McHattie, Tantoo Cardinal

Synopsis: Angelique's Isle is a harrowing tale of perseverance and survival that unfolds during the great copper rush of 1845, when newlyweds ANGELIQUE, a young Ojibway and CHARLIE, her voyageur husband, are left stranded throughout a brutal winter on Lake Superior's Isle Royale where Angelique is ultimately forced to face her inner demons and beliefs as the unbelievably beautiful, yet treacherous wilderness threatens to claim her.

Operation Varsity Blues

Documentary, Crime | Streaming: March 17 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Sarah Chaney, Leroy Edwards III, Wallace Langham

Synopsis: Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities.

Phobias

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Leonardo Nam, Martina Garcia, Hana Mae Lee, Lauren Miller Rogen, Macy Gray, Ross Partridge

Synopsis: Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear.

March 12

Dark Web: Cicada 3301

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Kesy, Ron Funches, Conor Leslie, Alan Ritchson

Synopsis: When disenfranchised hacker Connor (Kesy), his affable best friend Avi (Funches), and the cunning librarian Gwen (Leslie) discover a mysterious online treasure hunt, they must elude aggressive NSA agents, led by Agent Carver (Ritchson), as the trio race to find the clues and claim their prize.

Cody's Review: It feels like forever since the last great MacGuffin chase, but Dark Web: Cicada 3301 delivers in spades. Start with the structure of National Treasure, mix in the tone and clever repartee of Lucky Number Slevin, toss with a heavy dash of True Lies story archs, and sprinkle with a bit of The Usual Suspects — now you have a recipe for a great ride with plenty of laughs, intrigue, action, and most importantly, characters. The cast list isn't as prolific as those other titles, but everybody plays wildly distinct and enjoyable personalities with many moments to shine. The core trio is so fun that makes me wish this were a TV series rather than a standalone film, or at least it should lead to some sequels. The story is fast paced, but manages to slip in computer hacking, art history, and the Illuminati without languishing on anything long enough to become dull. Dialog is swift and clean, with good comedic timing. It doesn't have the staying power to become a classic, but it's one of the few movies I can confidently say I'll rewatch in the next year or two. Verdict: If it's not already obvious, Dark Web: Cicada 3301 is a winner. The title sucks, but just about everything else is good.

Vanguard

Action | Streaming: March 2 | Theaters: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jackie Chan, Yang Yang, Miya Muqi

Synopsis: Members of a covert security company try to protect an accountant from the world's deadliest mercenary organization.

Yes Day

Comedy, Family | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega

Synopsis: Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY -- where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla.

Supernova

Drama, Romance | Streaming: January 29 | IMDb

Starring: Colin Firth, Sarah Woodward, Ian Drysdale, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood, Peter MacQueen, James Dreyfus, Lori Campbell

Synopsis: Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), partners of twenty years, are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Following a life-changing diagnosis, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before.

Trust

Drama | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Katherine McNamara, Victoria Justice, Matthew Daddario

Synopsis: In New York City, art gallery owner, Brooke (VICTORIA JUSTICE), and her husband, Owen (MATTHEW DADDARIO), seem to have it all. When Brooke signs a new artist-a devastatingly handsome painter with an affinity for married women-the attraction between them is unmistakable. Left alone at home as Brooke and her artist travel to Paris, Owen finds comfort at a bar with a seductive and beautiful journalist (KATHERINE MCNAMARA). On once unshakable footing, Brooke and Owen's trust begins to dissolve as they unwittingly push the other toward the very thing they fear most.

Blood Brothers: Civil War

Mystery | Streaming: March 9 | Theaters: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Christopher James Baker, Jacqueline Bisset, Gordon Clapp

Synopsis: Blood Brothers: Civil War tells the story of two brothers, John (Shane Patrick Kearns, The Blacklist) and Peter (Christian Coulson, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), whose relationship strains when one of them receives news of a strange inheritance. Deepening the divide between the two, they both grow attracted to a mysterious young woman named Lucia (Diane Guerrero, Doom Patrol) who arrives on their island. Based on Guy de Maupassant’s 19th-century seaside novel, Pierre et Jean is widely credited for changing the course of narrative fiction through its complex and intense psychological characterizations of a family brought to the breaking point by startling revelations.

Cherry

Crime, Drama | Streaming: March 12 | Theaters: February 26 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor

Synopsis: Cherry drifts from college dropout to army medic in Iraq - anchored only by his true love, Emily. But after returning from the war with PTSD, his life spirals into drugs and crime as he struggles to find his place in the world.

Land

Drama | Theaters: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Sarah Dawn Pledge

Synopsis: Edee, in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

The Last Vermeer

Drama | Streaming: February 23 | Theaters: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, Vicky Krieps

Synopsis: An artist is suspected of selling a valuable painting to the Nazis, but there is more to the story than meets the eye.

Zappa

Documentary, Biography, Music | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Frank Zappa, Arsenio Hall, David Bowie, Kathie Lee Gifford

Synopsis: With the help of more than 10,000 dedicated Zappa fans, this is the long-awaited definitive documentary project of Alex Winter documenting the life and career of enigmatic groundbreaking rock star Frank Zappa. Alex also utilizes in this picture thousands of hours of painstakingly digitized videos, photos, audio, writing, and everything in between from Zappa's private archives. These chronicles have never been brought to a public audience before, until now.

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan

Documentary, Biography, Music | Streaming: March 9 | IMDb

Starring: Shane MacGowan, Johnny Depp, Siobhan MacGowan

Synopsis: Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan takes a deep dive into the life of the tortured Irish vocalist, Shane MacGowan, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues, who famously combined traditional Irish music with the visceral energy of punk rock. Featuring unseen archival footage from the band and MacGowan’s family, as well as animation from legendary illustrator Ralph Steadman, director Julien Temple’s rollicking love letter spotlights the iconic frontman up to his 60th birthday celebration, where singers, movie stars and rock ‘n’ roll outlaws gather to celebrate the man and his legacy.

March 5

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: March 4 | IMDb

Starring: Tim Hill, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke

Synopsis: After SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animation, Action, Adventure | Streaming: March 5 (Disney+) | Theaters: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan

Synopsis: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Coming 2 America

Comedy | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Louie Anderson, Kevin Misher, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, Barry Blaustein, David Sheffield

Synopsis: Prince Akeem learns about a long-lost son and returns to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.

Moxie

Comedy, Drama, Music | Streaming: March 3 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Pena

Synopsis: Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother's rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.

Pixie

Comedy, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Olivia Cooke, Fra Fee, Rory Fleck Byrne

Synopsis: Pixie wants to avenge her mother's death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by... deadly gangster priests.

Warmed-Over Krautrock

Comedy | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Tavaré, Kate Dalton, Derek James Elstro, Adam Weber, Cara Leahy

Synopsis: Welcome to Essential Music, an L.A. record store with more staff members than customers, and where the LP covers act as a Greek chorus. A comedy for anyone who's ever spent too much time obsessing over playlists.

Boss Level

Action, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 5 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts

Synopsis: Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his family and live once again for tomorrow.

400 Bullets

Action | Streaming: March 2 | Theaters: March 2 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Jean-Paul Ly, Andrew Lee Potts

Synopsis: A night in Afghanistan is about to get a lot worse for Rana Rai, a Ghurka Soldier left to guard a British military outpost. when Captain Noah Brant (Andrew Lee Potts - The Crown, Primeval, Alice In Wonderland) arrives looking for refuge from a group of Rogue Special Ops and a cell of heavily armed Taliban. The two soldiers must unite and fight for their lives as they attempt to call for backup before the rogue squad, lead by the calculating and backstabbing Sergeant Bartlett, can hunt them down and silence them for good.

Sophie Jones

Drama | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Chase Offerle, Sam Kamerman, Elle

Synopsis: After her mother's death, sixteen-year-old Sophie Jones is trying everything she can to feel something again and make it through high school. Inspired by true experiences of grief, girlhood and growing up.

The World to Come

Drama | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott

Synopsis: Somewhere along the mid-19th century American East Coast frontier, two neighboring couples battle hardship and isolation, witnessed by a splendid yet testing landscape, challenging them both physically and psychologically.

Night Of The Kings

Drama, Fantasy | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Bakary Koné, Steve Tientcheu, Jean Cyrille Digbeu

Synopsis: Set in Abidjan’s MACA prison, the aging Black Beard, in attempt to maintain control over his fellow inmates, resorts to a 'story' ritual, wherein one prisoner is forced, Scheherazade-style, to tell stories for an entire night. The young pickpocket he chooses relays the haunting tale of the Zama King.

Sometime Other Than Now

Drama | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Kate Walsh, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Donal Logue

Synopsis: Sam, who after his motorcycle is damaged in an apparent crash into the ocean, becomes stranded in a small New England town, finds refuge at a run-down motel managed by Kate, a similarly burnt-out, lost soul. The mystery around Sam's presence in town unravels when it's discovered that his estranged daughter Audrey lives there - the daughter he hasn't seen her in 25 years. As he tries to bridge the gap between the little girl he left long ago and the woman who grew up without her father, Sam learns he was never cut-out to be emotionally connected to anyone - unless he falls in love with another soul just as lonesome.

The Rodeo Thief

Western | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Thom Hallum, Robert Keith, Sam Marra, Corey Cannon, Jim Burleson, Nadira Shakir

Synopsis: An injured bull rider, that's seen his best days in the rodeo, agrees to steal roping horses for an unforgiving loan shark.

The Mauritanian

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 2 | Theaters: Februrary 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch

Synopsis: This is the inspiring true story of Slahi's fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years. Alone and afraid, Slahi (Tahar Rahim) finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) who battle the U.S. government in a fight for justice that tests their commitment to the law and their client at every turn. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by a formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), uncovers shocking truths and ultimately proves that the human spirit cannot be locked up.

Crisis

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | Theaters: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly

Synopsis: Three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S., an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son's involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new 'non-addictive' painkiller to market.

Dreamcatcher

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, Blaine Kern III, Olivia Sui, Emrhys Cooper, Elizabeth Posey, Nazanin Mandi, Adrienne Wilkinson, Lou Ferrigno Jr

Synopsis: Dylan, known to his fans as DJ Dreamcatcher, is on the brink of global stardom. Everything changes the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet Dylan. After a drug fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem.

The Devil Below

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Will Patton, Adan Canto, Jonathan Sadowski

Synopsis: A group of four amateur adventurers who specialize in exploring remote and forsaken places pay a visit to Shookum Hills, a town in the remote Appalachian Mountains which was abandoned decades ago due to a mysterious coal mine fire.

Son

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Andi Matichak, Luke David Blumm

Synopsis: After a mysterious group of individuals breaks into Laura's home and attempts to steal her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasingly sporadic psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts to save him, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive but soon, she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

La Llorona

Crime, Drama, Horror | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kenéfic

Synopsis: Indignant retired general Enrique finally faces trial for the genocidal massacre of thousands of Mayans decades ago. As a horde of angry protestors threatens to invade their opulent home, the women of the house – his haute wife, conflicted daughter, and precocious granddaughter – weigh their responsibility to shield the erratic, senile Enrique against the devastating truths behind being publicly revealed and the increasing sense that a wrathful supernatural force is targeting them for his crimes. Meanwhile, much of the family’s domestic staff flees, leaving only loyal housekeeper Valeriana until a mysterious young indigenous maid arrives.

Stray

Documentary | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Lo

Synopsis: STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. The strays' disparate lives intersect when they each form intimate bonds with a group of young Syrians with whom they share the streets. Director Elizabeth Lo's award-winning film is a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs and a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Documentary, Biography, Music | Streaming: March 1 | IMDb

Starring: The Notorious B.I.G., Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs

Synopsis: Featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews, this documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Witness Infection

Comedy, Horror | Streaming: March 30 | IMDb

Starring: Gary Anthony Williams, Tara Strong, Erinn Hayes

Synopsis: Two rival mob families are transferred from the Witness Protection Agency by mistake to same city, Temecula, CA, and find themselves fending off a zombie outbreak.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: March 31 | Theaters: March 31 | IMDb

Starring: Alexander Skarsgard, Eiza González, Adam Wingard, Terry Rossio, Kyle Chandler, Danai Gurira, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall

Synopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James

Synopsis: Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family.

Assault on VA-33

Action, Thriller | Streaming: April 6 | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos

Synopsis: Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) stars as decorated army veteran Jason Hill. While on a routine visit to the local VA hospital, organized terrorists infiltrate the building and take hostages, including a decorated general, and Hill’s wife. The highly trained veteran is outnumbered and the last line of defense, taking on a building full of armed insurgents before it’s too late.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

The Courier

Thriller | Theaters: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan

Synopsis: This intense action-thriller unfolds in real time as two embattled souls fight for their lives. Gary Oldman stars as a vicious crime boss out to kill Nick, the lone witness set to testify against him. He hires a mysterious female motorcycle courier to unknowingly deliver a poison-gas bomb to slay Nick, but after she rescues Nick from certain death, the duo must confront an army of ruthless hired killers in order to survive the night.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Comedy | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris

Synopsis: A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie.

City of Lies

Biography, Crime, Drama | Theaters: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker, Toby Huss

Synopsis: Los Angeles Police Department detective Russell Poole has spent years trying to solve his biggest case -- the murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur -- but after two decades, the investigation remains open. Jack Jackson, a reporter desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out why. In search of the truth, the two team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies.

Nobody

Action, Thriller, Crime | Theaters: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen

Synopsis: Hutch Mansell, a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor — a 'nobody.' When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch's unknown long-simmering rage is ignited and propels him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro