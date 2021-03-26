Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, and so it's time to check out the latest app and game sales on the Play store. I certainly have a few standouts today, starting with the new release for Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, which is on sale until April 4th. The next standout is Muse Dash, an enjoyable rhythm game. Last but not least is Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, which is a great action RPG, though the Android version is still a little buggy. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games