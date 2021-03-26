Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, and so it's time to check out the latest app and game sales on the Play store. I certainly have a few standouts today, starting with the new release for Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, which is on sale until April 4th. The next standout is Muse Dash, an enjoyable rhythm game. Last but not least is Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, which is a great action RPG, though the Android version is still a little buggy. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pholorize : Colorize Your Old Black & White Photos $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Simple Nav Bar - Navigation Bar - Simple Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Miracast For Android to TV $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Offline Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Challenge(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Darko 3 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ciclo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lines Square - White Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Translator for Videos - Subtitles Player Pro $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Wordsmyth - A Daily Word Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aeon's End $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pang Adventures $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HexRoller $3.49 -> $2.44; Sale ends in 6 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age: Remastered $4.49 -> $3.14; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiplying Fractions $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Noch mal! $3.49 -> $2.44; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $3.40; Sale ends in 6 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $20.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 9 days
- FL Racing Manager 2020 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Eve KWGT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sheer KWGT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flixy 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Joy Walls ツ - 4k Wallpapers App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prism for KLWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Red Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudus - Hexa Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments