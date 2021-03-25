Podcasts have been the "next big thing" in content for a while now, with every tech, media, and venture capital firm looking to get involved. Given how many apps Samsung includes pre-installed on its phones, it's always been surprising that a podcast app wasn't among them. With a new update to its entertainment-focused Free app (previously Samsung Daily), the company's flagship devices will now natively support podcasts out of the box.

The update is coming to all Galaxy S21, S20, S10, Note 20, and Note 10 devices. To find this new library, scroll to the left of your home page to open Free and select the new "Listen" tab. At launch, the selection of shows is focusing on news, culture, true crime, comedy, and sports podcasts from major broadcasters like NPR and iHeartMedia. You'll need to make sure you're logged into a Samsung account before you can start listening.

It remains unclear who exactly was asking for this. From Spotify to Google Podcasts — not to mention countless dedicated apps on the Play Store — there's no shortage of ways to listen to your favorite shows. Still, if you're the type of person who dips in and out of podcasts, having a player built into your home screen could come in handy. You'll just have to make do with whatever Samsung adds to its library over time.