Phones based on Qualcomm's 700-series Snapdragon processors have been a hit as of late, combining serious performance with surprising value. Today the company announced its most powerful entrant in the series, the Snapdragon 780G. Versus the 765G as seen in recent Pixels, the 780G uses a 5nm fabrication process, allowing for faster speeds and greater efficiency.

The new system-on-a-chip design has a significant boost to its CPU: a Kryo 670 over the Kryo 475. The 64-bit processor tops out at 2.4Ghz, slightly slower than older models in terms of pure clock speed, but improved architecture should still measurably boost performance. Interestingly, the chip is so new that it doesn't have a GPU listed in its specification sheet, only saying that it supports OenCL 2.0, Open GL ES 3.0, and Vulkan 1.1. A redesigned graphics chip is almost a certainty, given the jump from 7nm to 5nm. Previous leaks of a slightly different chip, the 775G, listed an "Adreno 6xx" GPU.

At the announcement, Qualcomm is highlighting the new Spectra 570 image processing system, which can handle three image sensors with a maximum of 25 megapixels each, capturing photos simultaneously. It's similar to the capabilities of the Spectra 580 on the Snapdragon 888, only slightly less high-res. Enhancement to video processing allow for computational HDR to capture improved color and detail. The phone itself can also handle an improved display: 4K at 60 hertz or 1080p (and a little extra for taller screens) at 144Hz, a small speed boost over the older 7-series chips.

Qualcomm is introducing a new modem for this design: the X53. (The previous 700 series topped out at X52.) The company says that its peak download speeds on sub-6Ghz 5G networks is 3.3Gbps, with improvements to 6GE Wi-Fi that boost download speeds to 3.6Gbps. The 780G also inherits the Wi-Fi and Bluet00th audio enhancements from the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888. If all that alphabet soup is crossing your eyes: it has really fast, really fancy wireless capabilities.

The Snapdragon 780G will start appearing in devices as soon as the second quarter of this year. That starts next month, though May or June seems more likely.