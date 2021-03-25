Ever press a button without knowing what it exactly does? Maybe some of the icons aren't exactly self-explanatory. Google Photos has had a few of those for a while. Well, the cavalry's just come in and they're bringing in labels.

The share, edit, Google Lens, and delete buttons get labeled

Our team has spotted the change across relatively new Pixels and OnePlus phones on v5.34 of the Photos app. We suspect the labels will be visible on devices outside of those brands, too. Whatever the case may be with the rollout — most of these are A/B affairs anyways — it's a simple and helpful change and we'd be surprised if it somehow disappeared.

Check the Play Store for the latest update or hit APK Mirror.