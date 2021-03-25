Emoji Kitchen is one of the funnest things to make its way into Gboard in years, and Google is constantly working on improving the emoji mix-and-match feature. In its latest iteration, we finally get support for the newest emoji that were introduced as part of Unicode 13.1.

The announcement comes courtesy of Unicode Emoji Subcommittee Chair Jennifer Daniel, who shared on Twitter that the new emoji combinations are live in the current Gboard Beta. It allows you to create all-new combinations such as a bandaged hearts, faces with blossoming flowers on them, and some weirder ones like a coffee snail. Some of the combos are still a little buggy, which is probably the reason why Google hasn't introduced them to stable Gboard just yet.

🚨 New Emoji Just Dropped 🚨 Emoji Kitchen now supports the latest Unicode version (13.1) 😶‍🌫️😵‍💫😮‍💨❤️‍🔥❤️‍🩹 and hundreds of other blursed creations 🌸🦂🐌 pic.twitter.com/QKS8HPn91P — Jennifer Daniel (@jenniferdaniel) March 24, 2021

If you want to get your hands on the new Emoji Kitchen right now, you can join the latest Gboard beta on the Play Store via this link, and we've also got it available for download over at APK Mirror.