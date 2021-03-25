While some Android phones still include headphone jacks in 2021, most of us have moved onto wireless headphones (whether by choice or by force). If you're looking for an extra set to throw in a gym bag, or you've finally given up on the fight for wires, Aukey has a huge selection of wireless earbuds to pick from as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day.

Honestly, I have no idea why Aukey sells so many different models of headphones, especially with such similar specs. Most offer Bluetooth 5, five hours of playback on a single charge, an additional 25-30 hours of juice when stored inside the case, and USB-C for refueling. A few are designed specifically for active use, adding ear hooks, longer battery life, and IP certification into the mix. Aukey's EP-N7 is the only set that has noise cancellation, making them well worth a look.

Overall, these are just solid, affordable wireless earbuds, all with various designs to help you find the one that's right for you. Check out the complete list of what's on sale below:

That's a lot of nearly-identical product names, but each model has its own look and style. As with all of Amazon's daily deals, this one is only good through the end of the day.