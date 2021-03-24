Honor’s range of fitness trackers probably receives the most attention in the budget segment, topped only by Xiaomi's Mi Bands. Until the Band 5, Honor stuck to a pretty traditional design, but that changes this year. The all-new Band 6 comes with a bigger casing that looks more like a smartwatch than a discreet fitness tracker. That radical facelift also means you’ll have to shell out more money this year, but it's still a steal given the bigger display.

The rectangular tracker has a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen slapped onto its front with a decent pixel density of 286 PPI (194 x 368). It has the basics covered with continuous heart rate, SpO2, and fitness tracking. It also offers 10 exercise modes and some dedicated features for swimmers, such as SWOLF score, swimming stroke rate, and more. The fact that it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters should also help.

The Band 6 gives you a complete picture of your sleep patterns, including analytics for daytime naps and REM tracking — the latter of which isn’t supported by many rivals like the OnePlus Band. Honor has historically been pretty good at sleep tracking, and the Band 6 hopefully carries forward that legacy.

As per the official claim, the band will last you between 10 and 14 days on a single charge, depending on your usage. Honor’s fast-charging solution can give you three days’ worth of usage with a 10-minute charge.

While it sounds like a good package on paper, that major redesign comes at a price. The Band 6 will be sold in Europe for €49.90 (~$60), which is certainly a big jump from the Band 5’s €29.90 launch price. It’ll be available globally through AliExpress starting next week, while local sales will begin sometime in April.