Metro by T-Mobile has been an Un-carrier subsidiary since 2013, well before its official rebrand. However, Metro customers haven't had the opportunity to participate in any deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays, the rewards program that offers weekly giveaways and savings. Beginning next week, Metro users can finally redeem the same deals as T-Mobile and Sprint customers, starting with a free subscription to MLB.tv.

We already knew that T-Mobile planned to bring subscriptions back for the upcoming baseball season, a deal the carrier has in place with MLB through 2023, but now we know exactly when the offer expires. You'll have between March 30th and April 6th to grab the free subscription through the app on your phone. Redeeming grants access to the All Teams plan, which includes out-of-market games for every team.

To claim this offer — and any future deals — you'll need to install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, available below or on APK Mirror.