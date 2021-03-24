It can be tough to shop for headphones these days. With so many great options around, making sure you pick the right ones can seem impossible. Thankfully, if ANC is a must-have feature, your decision just got a lot easier. Sony's WH-1000XM4 are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy today, and eBay has them marked down to $260 — a new low for non-refurbished units.

These headphones include virtually anything you could ask for in 2021. Sony's active noise-cancellation is still unbeatable, and the included proximity sensor automatically pauses playback when you have to take them off. They charge over USB-C, support essential Android features like Google Assistant and Fast Pair, and allow switching between two devices without a manual swap. And in case the estimated 30-hour battery life isn't enough, you can still plug these in using a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening.

eBay has the headphones available for purchase in black and silver, though the blue model is already out of stock. If color choice matters to you, Amazon has all three versions on sale for $278.