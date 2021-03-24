Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live pack a handful of features in a small form factor, including active noise cancellation, an innovative bean-like design, great audio quality, wireless charging, and more. Their initial $170 price tag was acceptable given what they offer, but you can get a certified refurbished pair from Best Buy for much less at just $60.

The buds offer both USB-C and wireless charging, combined with good sound quality and ANC. Sadly, the latter isn't as good as on some more expensive products like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, and the bean shape prevents the buds from naturally blocking external noise. There are things to like about the Buds Live, though, such as their solo mode that lets you use either bud by itself or their comfort thanks to their specific design.

In his review, Ryan found a lot to like about the Galaxy Buds Live, and at just $60, we can only recommend them. Use the link below to make your purchase from Best Buy while stocks last. All colors are available, but the bronze and white models are selling for an extra $20 compared to the black version.