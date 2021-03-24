Psyonix has just announced that it will be bringing Rocket League to mobile, but it won't come as the core game but instead an offshoot made specifically for mobile that plays on a 2D plane. This title is known as Rocket League Sideswipe, and the graphics are 3D, though the gameplay will see you race from one side of a 2D screen to the other in order to make or block goals, much like a platformer. Rocket League Sideswipe is expected to arrive sometime later this year.

Above, you can watch a video of Rocket League Sideswipe in action. As you can see, it's basically 2D Rocket League, with the goals on each end of the screen. I suppose this will allow for easy controls best suited for touchscreen play, though as an avid Rocket League player that's logged almost 900 hours in the Steam version, I'm a little trepidatious to see what Psyonix does with the mobile version. Hopefully, this mobile interpretation will see similar monetization to the PC and console versions, seeing that we already know the game will be released for free.

Interestingly enough, Rocket League Sideswipe has already landed in Australia and New Zealand for a limited alpha test via the Google Play Store, and future betas are planned for additional regions in the coming months. So we already know the game offers 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer modes and that these online matches will last two minutes, which should suit mobile play just fine.

Of course, since Rocket League Sideswipe's announcement is still extremely fresh, details are light, though more information should be dropping soon enough on the official Rocket League website.