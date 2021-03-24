Truly wireless earbuds are all the rage, and most smartphone manufacturers have launched some of their own over the last few years. Google jumped on the bandwagon with its Pixel Buds 2 last year, and we may see a new pair from the company soon.

Two new devices, “GPQY2” and “G7YPJ,” have arrived at the FCC (spotted by 9to5Google) under the identifier for manufacturer Weifang Goertek Electronics, the same as for the 2017 Pixel Buds. While it may seem like the two new devices are separate products, it's worth noting that the Pixel Buds 2 also had two FCC listings, one for each bud.

The confidentiality clause hides most details, but the filing does reveal a couple of tidbits that suggest that these listings are indeed Google's upcoming buds. Firstly, they both have about the same dimensions as last year's buds, and secondly, they even share the same Bluetooth ranges.

There's not much else to scrape, but it's worth noting that the confidentiality agreement expires 180 days after the grant date, sometime in September. This is a bit earlier than the Made by Google event that's usually held in October, meaning we may see the new earbuds being announced separately (or with the Pixel 5a). Given that a few manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus brought forward their launch ceremonies this year, this could also hint at the possibility that the fall hardware event may occur earlier than usual.