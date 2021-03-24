Google Assistant has been able to "remember" things on your behalf for years now, with voice memos saved across any supported device. It's one of the most valuable tools any voice assistant can offer, and Google's looking to make it a lot more powerful. A whole new visual layout for Assistant Memory is now in testing, designed to improve how reminders work on your phone.

Google's new and improved Memory feature combines its already-existing reminder function with something akin to a full-blown notes app, according to an APK teardown from 9to5Google. It's a pretty significant change over how Assistant currently manages and displays reminders, capable of storing real-world information like package shipments and flight reservations, to digital content like playlists and articles. Memory can save links from your phone's display, capture photos with your camera, or use speech-to-text to jot down anything you say aloud.

Google's new UI for Assistant Memory. Images via 9to5Google

These memos are organized into a new UI that allows you to manage, modify, and delete stored content from your account. This feature isn't part of Google's Snapshot feed; instead, it's a second tab located within the Assistant app itself. An optional dedicated home screen shortcut makes it easy to open your saved reminders without using voice commands.

There's no word on when Memory will be ready for a public launch — or if it will ever make it out of internal testing. Still, this leak feels like a much-needed update to how Assistant currently keeps reminders, so hopefully, it won't be too long before it's made official.