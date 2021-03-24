Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Even though the middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales, I have a handful of noteworthy titles today, including a few standouts. First up is Samorost 3, a gorgeous adventure game from Amanita Design. Next, I have Star Traders: Frontiers, a quality roguelike RPG from the Trese Brothers. Last but not least is Dragon Quest III, which is one of the better JRPG ports from Square Enix. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 12 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Games
- Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mini Play $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ShapeOminoes $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Colorzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mind Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Neon Valley | AMOLED Black Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- ios 14 widgets for kwgt $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Crack - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Color Wheel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- App Manager $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GPP Remote Viewer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- VR Metro Escape (Horror game) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiplication Tables $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ordesa - the interactive movie $2.99 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 7 days
- Samorost 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Almost Gone $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAGON QUEST III $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Lucent KWGT - Translucence Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Circa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Emui Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixly Dark - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Abstract Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Black Hole Simulation 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crispy HD Vintage - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fireflies 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hex Particles 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixly - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Saturn 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Status Bar Icons - Signal & WiFi [Substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments