The lone big promoter of Google’s Android One program, Nokia, made big promises about timely device updates, but it’s been falling behind on those commitments for its flagship. However, that doesn’t mean it’s leaving its entry-level and budget phones in the lurch. The two-year-old Nokia 3.2 is receiving its Android 11 update as planned.
#Nokia3dot2 users... the time has arrived ⏰
The latest Android 11 software is ready to be installed on your device! With improved messaging, privacy, business features and much more, now is the opportunity to boost the capabilities of your smartphone: https://t.co/Rrzz7nms3H pic.twitter.com/sPJwwA9am5
— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) March 23, 2021
The Nokia 3.2 was supposed to get Android 11 by the end of 2021’s second quarter, and the company has managed to stick to its own schedule this time. While the build will bring a host of goodies to your phone, you may not be able to try them out right away as Nokia is going for a phased release starting in the following markets:
- Albania
- Azerbaijan
- Bangladesh
- Cambodia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- Georgia
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- India
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Macau
- Macedonia
- Malaysia
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Nepal
- Norway
- Philippines
- Serbia
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- Ukraine
- Vietnam
Nokia aims to deliver Android 11 to all 3.2 users in these markets by March 28. Many have already received the update, so it’s safe to assume that the rollout is indeed on track. The firmware brings the March security patch to your phone and has a download size of 1.43GB.
Comments