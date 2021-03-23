As is customary with OnePlus phones, an abundance of leaks hasn’t left much for the company to reveal today. However, we still look forward to OnePlus announcing its 2021 flagships with its own stylistic flair at its online event, and we can always hope for a little something extra that we don’t already know. At the very least, we'll get confirmation of pricing for the new products.

It's going to be a simultaneous launch event for all global markets, so it’s going to be streamed pretty early in the US, at 7 AM PT today, which translates to:

10 AM ET - USA, East Coast

2 PM GMT - London

3 PM CEST - Europe

7:30 PM IST - India

10 PM CST - China

1 AM ACT (March 24) - Australia, Sydney

In addition to the two main flagships — the 9 and 9 Pro — there’s a lot more to stick around for, including a modern-day "flagship killer" and even a watch. You still have a few minutes to catch up on some of the leaks and rumors, and once you’re all caught up, you can start the event stream below: