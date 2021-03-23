After months of rumors, the CEO of OnePlus officially confirmed the existence of the more budget-priced OnePlus 9R to the Indian press last week. Announced alongside the 9 and 9 Pro, the 9R is launching exclusively in India, starting at ₹39,999. That's equivalent to about $550 USD, and 20% less expensive than the base model of the OnePlus 9.

The 9R looks like a rebranded OnePlus 8T, with a slightly boosted Snapdragon 870 (instead of the 865). The body and dimensions are nearly identical, as are the screen, under-display fingerprint sensor, 4500mAh battery, and cameras, notably lacking the Hasselblad branding of the more expensive models. OnePlus's marketing is focused on gaming with a larger linear haptic motor for vibration feedback and a multi-layer cooling system ... but those features appear identical to the ones in the 8T.

OnePlus 9R on the left, 8T on the right. Slide to compare.

Aside from the name and the slight processor bump, the 9R does have two new color options: Lake Blue, a slightly cooler, more muted version of the 8T's Aquamarine Green, and Carbon Black, which is, yeah, black. Aside from that, the spec list is familiar, though still pretty dang good: 6.55-inch, 120Hz 1080p AMOLED screen, 48/15/5/2 quad rear cameras with a 16MP front-facing cam (left-side hole punch cutout), 5G radio capability, and 65-watt wired charging. Unlike the other new 9s, there's no wireless charging option, but you do get that speedy charger in the box.

The OnePlus 9R will come in two models: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for ₹39,999, or 12GB/256GB for ₹43,999. It's available for order from the Indian OnePlus store now. You might also want to check out our OnePlus 8T review.