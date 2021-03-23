The OnePlus Nord's update to Android 11 got off to a rocky start earlier this month, forcing a two-week pause while the company squashed some bugs. Today, the Nord is getting bumped to OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 that brings along a new round of fixes to the phone.
Improved power consumption is among the most crucial changes included in this update, preventing the Nord from dying prematurely throughout the day. OnePlus has also addressed issues with delayed incoming call notifications while charging and, oddly enough, some UI scaling problems within the calculator app. Users on the global build should see enhanced network stability after updating. Finally, the March security patch has been included in this build.
As usual, OnePlus is pushing this update to a small group of users first, before wider availability arrives in the coming days. You can check out the full changelog on the OnePlus forum.
